Snow Squall Watches and Warning issued for western and southeastern Newfoundland

Conditions are extremely favorable for the development of snow squalls today and because the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued Snow Squall Watches for much of western Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula and a Snow Squall Warning (as of 9:24 AM NST) for the Burin Peninsula. The watches will be in effect until early Saturday and, at at times, may be upgraded to warnings. The warning could be downgraded to a watch at any point, and will also remain in effect until early Saturday.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometers are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.
Snowfall totals for areas under persistent squalls will be in the 10 to 15 cm range, with locally higher amounts possible.
Wind gusts as high as 70 km/h will create areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow, especially over exposed areas.
Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.
Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.