Snow likely over much of the Island Friday night and Saturday; Special Weather Statements in effect

An area of low pressure is expected to bring snowfall to much of western, central and northeastern Newfoundland from tonight into Saturday evening. Many areas will see their first accumulating snowfall of the season during that time frame. This is especially true for location inland, over higher terrain. Due to the the expected snowfall, the ECCC NL Weather Office has issued Special Weather Statement(s) for portions of the Island.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the followings areas from tonight through late Saturday:
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Clarenville & vicinity
- The Bonavista Peninsula
- Terra Nova
- Bonavista North
- Gander & vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Buchans and the interior
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Gros Morne
On the Avalon Peninsula, the forecast is quite uncertain but the chance is relatively high that area located inland, over higher terrain, will see wet snowfall Saturday afternoon and night. Amounts should be less than 5 cm, or so it looks this morning.
From the areas from Clarenville to Grand Falls-WIndsor and vicinity, including Bay of Exploits, the potential exists for the first accumulating snowfall of the season, especially inland and over higher terrain. However, parts of the coast may receive only rain.
For Green Bay-White Bay, Deer Lake – Humber Valey and Buchans, and the interior The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected this weekend. Total snowfall will be near 5 cm, except possibly exceeding 10 cm over the higher terrain of White Bay and the Long Range Mountains. Along the coast, mainly rain may fall and snowfall accumulation may not occur.
Get the latest alerts from ECCC NL here.
There is much uncerrtainy in this forecast, even as of this morning. Check back for updates throughout the day. For now, you can watch my update from Thursday’s NTV Evening News Hour, where I went into some detail about the uncertainty.