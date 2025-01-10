Snow-covered roads across most of the province

Roads across the Island are partly snow-covered with the exception of the Northeast Avalon, parts of the Burin Peninsula, the Southwest Coast and the Northern Peninsula. Visibility is generally fair to good.

Roads across the Big Land are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. There is also drifting snow and fair visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to high winds.

Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake. Flight information for the St. John’s International Airport is unavailable.