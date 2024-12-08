Snow and wind expected Sunday night, Special Weather Statement and Wind Warning in effect

A fast moving area of low pressure will bring rain, snow and wind to the Island and a good chunk of Labrador Sunday night into Monday. Ahead of this weather-maker, the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of the Island east of the West Coast and west of the Avalon for snow and a Wind Warning for much of eastern Newfoundland. There are currently no weather alerts in effect for the West Coast, Northern Peninsula or Labrador, although snow can be expected in those areas.
The Wind Warning is in effect for the following areas:
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Burin Peninsula
- Clarenville & vicinity
Wind gusts of 80 to 110 km/h can be expected late tonight into Monday morning. The higher end of that scale will be found in exposed, coastal locations. Wind Warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.
Meanwhile, snow will fall for areas west of the Avalon overnight and in some areas it will be a relatively significant amount. Due to the threat of snow, the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has also issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas:
- Terra Nova
- Connaigre
- Gander & vicnity
- Bonavista North
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Buchans and the interior
- Bay of Exploits
Snow will develop in this area overnight, likely after midnight, and will continue into Monday morning before ending by noon for most areas. The snow will end earlier than that for southern sections, as the back edge will travel from south to north. The area around Terra Nova will likely see snow mixing with rain at times late tonight before it ends. West of that area, most of what falls should be snow. Expect 5 to 15 cm of snow, with the highest amounts inland and over higher terrain.
Snow will also fall over areas of the West Coast, Northern Peninsula, however alerts are not in effect for those areas. For southeast Labrador it is a different story. A Snowall Warning is effect for Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair from Monday morning until Monday night, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Norman Bay to Lodge Bay and Cartwright to Black Tickle from Monday morning into Tuesday morning. Snowfall will be in the 10 cm range near the straits and as high as 35 cm as you make your way up the coast toward Cartwright. Wind gusts along the coast will also peak near 110 km/h between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.