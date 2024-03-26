Site Announced for New Deer Lake Regional Health Centre

A building will be constructed within the new development between the Trans-Canada Highway and Humber River in Deer Lake and become the Deer Lake Regional Health Centre and home to the family care team servicing the Humber Valley-White Bay area. The advancement of family care teams is an important element in the Provincial Government’s plan to reimagine health care and help meet the health care needs of residents closer to home.

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced the site location today in Deer Lake. He was joined for the announcement by Teara Freake, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Western Zone, NL Health Services, and His Worship Mike Goosney, Mayor of Deer Lake.

The new building will include offices and clinical space to support team-based care for health care professionals such as family physicians, registered nurses, and others.

The Department of Health and Community Services and NL Health Services anticipate a contract being awarded this spring and the new facility opening in 2025.

Budget 2024 includes a $4.1 billion investment in health care – the largest in the history of our province – including $30 million to hire additional health care providers for existing teams and to create new teams in the Baie Verte and Springdale region, Lewisporte, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, and downtown St. John’s.

Information on Requests for Proposals and tenders issued and awarded by the department and other public bodies is available by visiting www.merx.com/govnl.

Currently, more than 52,0000 people are connected to family care teams. More information on family care teams is available by visiting www.healthcareaction.ca.

Members of the public who do not currently have a primary care provider, such as a family doctor or nurse practitioner, are reminded to visit the Patient Connect NL website or call 1-833-913-4679 to register to become a Family Care Team patient.