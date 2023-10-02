Sisters in Spirit Vigil scheduled for Wednesday in St. John’s

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

First Light and the St. John’s Status of Women Council are once again partnering to hold the Sisters in Spirit Vigil to remember and honour missing and murdered women, girls, and gender-diverse people.

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity. The vigil provides a space for families and friends to celebrate the life of their loved ones while creating opportunities for healing.

Registration for in-person participation at the Sisters in Spirit Vigil is now closed. However, additional seating has been reserved for families and friends of those who have been affected by gender-based violence. Anyone wishing to participate in the event, including speaking at the vigil, may still contact Brooke Temple to make arrangements. Brooke can be reached by email at [email protected].

This year’s vigil comes amid heightened concerns across the country about whether police and government officials have the resources – or even the will – to address gender-based violence. Earlier this year, the Government of Manitoba announced that it would not support searching the Prairie Green landfill near Winnipeg to find the remains of Morgan Harris and Mercedes Myran, two murdered Indigenous women whose remains are known to be buried there.