Single vehicle crash snaps utility poles, knocks out power to several homes

A single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s cracked two utility poles and knocked out power to area residents.

Emergency crews were called to Portugal Cove Road, near Pringle Place, shortly after 10:00 p.m. following the crash. The driver of a southbound sedan lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole and snapping it near the ground. The collision caused the vehicle to roll onto its side, and broke a second utility pole roughly halfway from the ground.

The driver of the car, who was the only occupant, was assessed by paramedics at the scene for injuries believed to be minor in nature. It is unknown if they were transported to hospital.

Portugal Cove Road, in the area of Feildian Grounds, had to be closed to facilitate repairs to the damaged pole.