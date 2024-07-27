Single Parent Association NL sees record high back-to-school demand

The Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador says they are seeing a large increase in registration for their back-to-school program.

Jennifer Tarrant is the executive director of SPANL, she says as of this week the organization has more than 400 families, with 600 children registered. She says their peak registration doesn’t usually occur until August, Tarrant says this high demand so early in the summer months is alarming.

The groups goal is to fill 1000 backpacks for children of single parent families. To fulfil this goal, they say they need all the help they can get. Donations of the listed items can be dropped off at SPANL’s office Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm at 472 Logy Bay Rd.

Monetary donations can be made online through the organizations website at https://spanl.ca/donations/ to assist with the cost of purchasing these items.