Simultaneous fires, considered suspicious, cause extensive property damage in Goulds overnight

Two fires, a short distance from one another, caused significant property damage overnight.

At about 2:00 a.m. fire crews were called to Shoal Bay Road in Goulds to reports of two fires at two separate homes. When firefighters arrived they discovered a fully-involved vehicle in the driveway of one home, and a second vehicle well alight in the driveway of a second home, a short distance away. One of the fires had spread to two nearby sheds, causing extensive damage.

In total, two cars and two sheds were destroyed. Crews from multiple stations responded, and spent over an hour on the scene to ensure both fires were completely extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing.

