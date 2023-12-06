Sheshatshiu RCMP investigates break and enter at CRB Supermarket

The RCMP in Sheshatshiu is investigating a recent early morning break and enter that occurred at CRB Supermarket in North West River and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two possible witnesses.

The break and enter occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on November 29. Suspects entered the business by breaking through a window at the front of the store.

These two individuals are not believed to be involved in the break and enter and were walking by the store around the time of the crime.

Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to identify and speak to these individuals to see if they have information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone having information about the break and enter or the identity of the possible witnesses is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.