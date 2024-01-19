Severe weather resulting in travel problems

Across the Avalon and Burin Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered. There is poor visibility from Goulds to Cape Broyle, Chance Cove Park to Peter’s River, St. Joseph’s to Trans-Canada Highway, Green’s Harbour to Brownsdale, and Clam Brook to Swift Current. Travel is not recommended on the Hearts Content Barrens and the Intersection of Route 360 to Seal Cove.

On the west coast, roads are snow-covered with poor visibility. Travel is not recommended from South Brook to Birchy Narrows, Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road, the Port au Port Peninsula, and Gallants to Robinsons.

Roads on the Great Northern Peninsula are snow-covered. Travel is not recommended from Cow Head to Daniel’s Harbour. There is poor visibility from Plum Point to Flower’s Cove.

Roads in central Newfoundland are mostly bare.

In Labrador, the highway from Ranger Lake Depot to Wabush and from Kenamu River to Crooke’s Lake Depot is closed.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Legionnaire, MV Kamutik W, MV Qajaq W, MV Marine Eagle, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 686, Porter Flight 230, and Air Canada Flight 691 are cancelled. Air Canada Flight 685 and WestJet Flight 4100 are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 924 and 927 are delayed. Air Canada flights 1173 and 1174 are cancelled.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.