Several residents of Pleasantville apartment building displaced following minor fire

The effects of a minor fire have displaced several residents of an apartment building in Pleasantville.

Fire crews were called to the building, on Charter Avenue, at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday evening. An unattended pot left on a stove had started a fire in the kitchen of a unit on the second floor. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that while the fire was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, water continued to flow for some time, causing flooding in multiple units.

Maintenance personnel arrived to shut off the flow of water to the affected area of the building, which is owned by the City of St. John’s. Foley said that fourteen people in total were displaced from their apartments. The Canadian Red Cross were called to assist those who could not make alternate arrangements for accommodations.

No injuries were reported.

