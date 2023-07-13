News

Serious concerns raised about boater safety

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 13, 2023 at 5:56 pm
Updated on July 13, 2023 8:43 pm

From boaters, to swimmers, to salmon anglers, the Upper Humber River is generally a busy area throughout the warm summer months; but the abundance of activity on the river is causing safety concerns in the area. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.

