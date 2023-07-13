Serious concerns raised about boater safety

From boaters, to swimmers, to salmon anglers, the Upper Humber River is generally a busy area throughout the warm summer months; but the abundance of activity on the river is causing safety concerns in the area. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.
Exploits River showing normal salmon returns so farBy Colleen Lewis — 3 hours ago
A conservation group overseeing numbers of Atlantic salmon say it's still early in the season, but it looks like the Exploits River is showing normal returns this year. NTV's Colleen Lewis reports.
Opposition weighs in on new mobile health clinicsBy David Salter — 12 hours ago
The province announced Wednesday it is purchasing new mobile health clinics in a bid to bolster service in regions that sorely need it. Two specially equipped vans will be hitting the road to provide primary care to areas with limited access.
The mobile clinics will be housed in a custom-designed vehicle with the required medical supplies and equipment to transport a team of medical professionals – including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clerical staff, and family physicians – to areas with limited access to primary care.
Services that will be provided by the team will include primary care, similar to what people would receive from a family doctor or primary care clinic. Two mobile clinics will be launched later this year, with additional mobile clinics to be launched in 2024.
The province's opposition is expected to weight in today on the announcement, and how it will impact people in this province. NTV's David Salter is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Greg Smith cuts ties with Eugene Manning’s PC leadership campaignBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
A former municipal election candidate has cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign in the PC leadership race. Greg Smith says he has stepped away because as an advocate for 2SLGBGTQIA+ rights, he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative party led by Pierre Poilievre.
Manning replied with a statement, saying, “I first met Greg when he approached me to manage his 2021 Municipal Campaign. I remain proud of the team we mobilized and the work that we did. I will note that my membership status with the CPC nor PCNL changed during or since that time. I wish Greg all the very best in his future political and personal endeavours.
“As this has become a topic of discussion, I look forward to my fellow leadership contestants, Tony Wakeham and Lloyd Parrot, clarifying their position as it relates to their membership and involvement in the Conservative Party of Canada.””Post Views: 0