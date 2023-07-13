Serious concerns raised about boater safety

The province announced Wednesday it is purchasing new mobile health clinics in a bid to bolster service in regions that sorely need it. Two specially equipped vans will be hitting the road to provide primary care to areas with limited access.

The mobile clinics will be housed in a custom-designed vehicle with the required medical supplies and equipment to transport a team of medical professionals – including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clerical staff, and family physicians – to areas with limited access to primary care.

Services that will be provided by the team will include primary care, similar to what people would receive from a family doctor or primary care clinic. Two mobile clinics will be launched later this year, with additional mobile clinics to be launched in 2024.

The province’s opposition is expected to weight in today on the announcement, and how it will impact people in this province. NTV’s David Salter is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.