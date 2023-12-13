Sentencing hearing for convicted murderer Craig Pope set for February

The sentencing hearing for convicted murderer Craig Pope has been scheduled for Feb. 2, 2024.

On Friday evening, a jury found Pope guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of 36-year-old Jonathan Collins. Pope was back at Supreme Court in St. John’s today as lawyers and Justice Glen Noel discussed the sentencing hearing.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. The only thing the judge has to determine is when Pope can apply for parole, which can range from a minimum of 10 year to a maximum 25 years. Recommendations from the jury following the trial saw six members suggest 15 years. The other six had no opinion. The judge takes those recommendations into consideration when determining his final decision.

Pope’s family was in the courtroom again today. His mother sobbed during proceedings and said, “I love you,” as Pope was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

It’s the second time Pope was convicted of killing Collins. In 2019, a jury found Pope guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life with no eligibility of parole for 12 years. However, due to a technical issue in the judge’s instructions to the jury, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that decision and a new trial was ordered.

During February’s hearing, victim impact statements will be presented, along with Pope’s pre-sentence report and lawyers’ suggestions for parole eligibility.