Search efforts exhausted for missing fisherman off Fleur de Lys

Search efforts for a missing fisherman off the coast of Fleur de Lys have been exhausted, the RCMP announced Saturday morning.

The man was one of four occupants on board a commercial cod fishing boat that sank Tuesday afternoon. Despite extensive search efforts, the man has not been located.

One man was rescued and the bodies of two other men were recovered by local fishermen prior to the arrival of search and rescue resources. Searches continued throughout that evening and over the course of the next four days.

Over the past week, extensive aerial searches, ground searches and searches below and above the water were conducted. The RCMP is thanking those who were involved in the search efforts:

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre

Canadian Coast Guard and Auxiliary

Canadian Armed Forces

Deer Lake Search and Rescue

Exploits Search and Rescue

Green Bay Ground Search and Rescue

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team

Local residents

A cumulative total of more than 500 square nautical miles were searched by these resources.

The investigation into the cause of the sunken vessel is continuing in partnership with Transport Canada and Workplace NL.

While active search efforts have been suspended, the investigation remains open as a missing person at sea. Anyone with information or possible sightings that could assist in locating the missing man is asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP at 709-532-4221. All new information will be investigated.