Search continues for missing man; police asking for public’s help

The search continues for missing man, 74-year-old Robert Beaulne. Twillingate RCMP is seeking assistance from the public. Robert Beaulne was last seen in Twillingate on Canada Day. His vehicle, a blue 2009 Chevrolet Impala, was located in Fairbanks on July 2. An extensive search of the area where the abandoned vehicle was located has been conducted. Beaulne remains missing. Over the last couple of days, extensive ground searches, as well as aerial searches, were conducted. Searches of the coastline have also been conducted.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Twillingate RCMP at 709-884-2811.