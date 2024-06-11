Search continues for missing man on snowmobile near Mistastin Lake

Search efforts are continuing for a missing 41-year-old man. He was last seen on the morning of June 3, 2024, when he departed a cabin area near Mistastin Lake on a snowmobile. Since that time, extensive search efforts in the air, on the water and on the land, have been conducted with no signs of the man or his snowmobile.

Today, ground search and rescue teams from Natuashish, Sheshatshiu and Hopedale remain in the area continuing efforts to locate the missing man. The investigation is continuing.