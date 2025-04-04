Paradise man’s life-changing dream comes true with ‘Set for Life’ top-prize win

Richard Simms, of Paradise, and his wife Elora have long dreamed of winning the lottery and what they would do with the prize money. Now, the couple can let their imaginations rest and make those plans a reality thanks to their recent Set for Life top-prize win.

“I was on my lunch break at work, sitting in my truck and I remembered I had a ticket in

my visor that I hadn’t scratched yet,” Simms said. “I scratched it and I was in total shock, I

couldn’t believe I actually won. I was too excited to go back to work that day.”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the

top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum

payment of $675,000. Simms opted to receive the lump sum payment.

Once reality started to sink in, Simms was eager to share the news with his family.

“I told my wife and she was jumping up and down, screaming and freaking out,” Simms

said. “We’re overwhelmed excited. We’re to the moon we’re so excited.”



The couple has always said if they ever won the lottery, they would buy their first home

and take some family trips. Thanks to their big win, they now plan to do exactly that. The

search for their first family home is already underway and plans for a family vacation are

also in the works.



Simms is the second Set for Life top-prize winner from Newfoundland and Labrador so far

in 2025. Daniel Beason from Colinet also won the big prize worth $675,000 on a Set

for Life ticket that his granddaughter gave him for his birthday in February.

Simms purchased the winning Set for Life ticket at the Paradise North Atlantic in Paradise. The seller will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.