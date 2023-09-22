Saturday starts nice, but rain and showers arrive later today and this evening

Saturday’s Outlook
The day will start off sunny for much of the Island, but showers will pop over the West Coast early in the day, and then over central and eastern areas in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, into the middle and upper teens. It will also be a bit breezy, with westerlies as high as 60 km/h.
Rain will move into eastern and southeastern areas Saturday evening and will linger into very early Sunday morning.
Futuirecast times out the showers quite well, as you can see in the video below.
Labrador will have a few showers here and there throughout the day, with highs of 8 to 14.
Sunday’s Outlook
A few showers over central and western Newfoundland, and in Labrfaodr West. Otherwise it is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper single digits in Labrador to middle teens on the Island.
The Long Range
Quiet weather takes hold for next week as an area of high pressure builds in. Highs will be in the teens and lows in the single digits, pretty well across the board.