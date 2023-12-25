Santa leaves quiet weather in his wake for Christmas Day

Christmas Day will be quiet across much of the Province, with no major weather in the forecast. Some light snow will move into northern and western Labrador later this morning and this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be insignificant.
Temperatures in the Big Land will be unseasonably warm, with highs near 0, which is more than 10º above normal. On the Island, the cold will hang tough today, and highs will be a couple of ticks below freezing for most areas. Wind speeds today look light to moderate Provice-wide.
Have a great day, and from my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!