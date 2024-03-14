Rogues nets big win over Albany; historic night for all-star point guard

The Newfoundland Rogues returned to the Mary Browns Center and emerged victorious against the Albany Patroons by a final score of 118-111. It was a historic night for the Rogues. They not only got some revenge against the Patroons, who eliminated them from the TBL playoffs last season, but it was also a historic night for all-star Rogues point guard Armani Chaney. He finished with 44 points. That made him the first BSL player to eclipse 500 career points.

The Rogues square off with the Patroons again in a rematch at the Mary Browns Center on Friday.