Rocky Harbour RCMP investigate theft of utility trailer

Rocky Harbour RCMP is investigating the theft of a utility trailer that occurred sometime between December 29, 2023 and January 3, 2024.

The trailer, a grey 2021, 18-foot K-Trail D612 dump trailer with NL licence plate GMN 071, was stolen while parked at the Town of Rocky Harbour’s maintenance yard on Eastern Drive in Rocky Harbour.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having knowledge of this crime or the current location of the trailer is asked to contact Rocky Harbour RCMP at 709-458-2222 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.