Roads mostly snow-covered across the province

Across most of Newfoundland, roads are snow-covered with slushy and icy sections. Roads are bare on the northern and southeastern Avalon Peninsula and the Clarenville area. Visibility is fair to good.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. All Rigolet passengers planning to travel to Goose Bay are advised that the Kamutik will be bypassing Rigolet on the next departure from Goose Bay. All other ferries are on time.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and the Deer Lake Regional Airport.