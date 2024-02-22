Road closure underway in downtown St. John’s to facilitate water main repairs

A road closure is underway in downtown St. John’s to facilitate water main repairs.

Harbour Drive from Job’s Cove To Clift’s Baird’s Cove and Job’s Cove from Harbour Drive to Water Street will be closed.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route and expect delays. During the closure, emergency vehicles and local traffic, including those visiting family, friends, and businesses in the area will have access, while all through traffic will be detoured.

The closure will be in effect until 4:00 p.m.