At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the RNC was called to a report of a robbery at a shopping centre in St. John’s.

Responding officers located the male suspect running down a nearby street. Officers pursued the suspect on foot for a short distance and eventually took him into custody.

The 27-year-old male was taken to the St. John’s lockup to await court in the morning. The accused is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and breaching his probation order.