RNC Seeks Assistance from the Public in Collision Investigation

The RNC is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in St. John’s. On May 31, shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle collision on Great Eastern Avenue at the intersection of Pluto Street. The motorcyclist was sent to hospital for treatment of serious injuries – the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

RNC Collision Analysts are working to determine exactly what caused the collision and are appealing to the public for help. Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.