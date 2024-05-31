Motorcycle rider seriously injured following collision in Kenmount Terrace

The operator of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Kenmount Terrace early Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Great Eastern Avenue and Pluto Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.. Witness reports from the scene indicate that a rider of a motorcycle who was traveling east on Great Eastern Avenue struck the front of a turning car, sending the individual into the air. The rider came to rest nearly twenty metres away, where they were tended-to by first responders before being taken to hospital.

Injuries to the operator were described at the time as serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the car was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the collision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the road in the area for some time to facilitate an investigation into the cause of the collision.

The incident comes on the last day of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and less than twenty-four hours after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Conception Bay Highway that prompted police to seek assistance from the public.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill