RNC Searching for Wanted Person, David Tapper

The RNC is searching for wanted person, David Tapper of Torbay. Tapper, 41, is accused of fraud, uttering a forged document, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order in connection with an investigation launched in August following a report of fraud at a bank in St. John’s. He described as 5’7” tall, with a slender build, green eyes, and brown hair.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist in locating Tapper to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.