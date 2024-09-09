RNC searching for missing teenager, Zachary Conway

Police are searching for missing person, Zachary Conway of St. John’s.

The 15-year-old is described to be about 5’6” tall, 130 lbs, with blonde hair and greenish-blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of MacDonald Drive in St. John’s just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 6. There is no clothing description available.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Zachary CONWAY is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.