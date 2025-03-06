PUB asks Newfoundland Power to review complaints of higher billings and report back

The Public Utilities Board has written to Newfoundland Power asking the company to review a recent increase in billings.

The PUB says it has received a significant number of inquiries from customers raising concerns about the accuracy of meter readings and asking the board to investigate.

“To address these customer concerns, the Board requests that Newfoundland Power review this matter immediately and report to the Board by March 21, 2025,” the PUB letter states. “Newfoundland Power should advise as to the measures currently employs to ensure billing accuracy and reduce billing volatility and whether additional measures are being considered, reasons for recent customer billing increases and whether any billing errors were detected while reviewing customer inquiries.

“Newfoundland Power should also advise as to additional measures that it plans to take:

i) to provide customers flexibility in the payment of increased billings and

ii) to provide enhanced communication to customers in relation to this matter.”