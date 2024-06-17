RNC searching for missing person – Liam Tripp in capital city

The RNC is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Liam Tripp of St. John’s, NL.

TRIPP was last seen on June 14, 2024 in the area of Gros Morne Place, St. John’s. Tripp, is described as being about 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with green eyes and light brown hair.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety as he is without his medication.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Liam Tripp is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com .