The RNC are currently responding to a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway westbound, in the area of Logy Bay Road in St. John’s.

The westbound portion of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed to traffic while officers investigate the event.

Emergency personnel on site after a motor vehicle collision on the TCH, in the area of Logy Bay Road. The westbound portion is now closed to traffic while officer’s investigate the crash. #NLtraffic @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/yqQKGyaB3L — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) August 22, 2023

Traffic is backed up in the area.