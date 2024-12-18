RNC recovers significant stolen property

A search by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has yielded over $150,000 in recovered stolen property. Late last week, police executed a search warrant on a property in Conception Bay South. They located stolen property including off-road vehicles, generators, and building supplies and equipment, with at least one item dating back to a theft report from 2013. Vehicles used in the commission of the offences were also seized as part of the investigation.

Officers are now working to get the items to their rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.