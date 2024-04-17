RNC locate suspect following break-in

The RNC arrested a man following a break-in overnight in St. John’s. Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers and police dog services responded to a report of a break and entry in progress at a residential property on Brookfield Road. Responding officers were informed that a man had attempted to enter a home and then fled on foot. A second call to the RNC informed that a break-in had just occurred at a commercial property nearby on Brookfield Road. Patrol officers located the suspect inside the commercial property where he was taken into custody in connection with the events.

The 41-year-old man from St. John’s is in police custody has been charged with break and enter, property damage, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a release order. The accused is held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to the charges.