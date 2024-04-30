Dominion workers ratify new contract

Unifor members at 11 Dominion stores across Newfoundland ratified a new collective agreement. Members voted 88 per cent in favour.

The new agreement sees wage increases that total $4.50 per hour for full-time workers and $3.20 per hour for part-time workers at the end rate over the life of the five-year agreement.

Over the life of the agreement, a full-time clerk at the end rate of pay, these wage increases will see more than $35,000 in additional income.

The new agreement also includes signing bonuses, a reduction in the number of hours needed for part-time workers to maintain eligibility for health benefits, increases to paramedical benefit coverage, improved job and wage security language, and a commitment from the employer to create and post 22 new full-time positions within the first year after ratification.