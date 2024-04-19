RNC lay hit and run charges after vehicle destroys power-line poll

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has made an arrest following a hit and run collision in Mount Pearl.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday , patrol officers responded to multiple reports of a white sedan speeding and stunting in the area of Topsail Road in Mount Pearl. Police were then informed that a white sedan had struck a power-line pole on Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived patrol officers found the damaged white sedan and a pole that had been destroyed with a power line down as a result. It was determined that the occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot.

Police Dog Services assisted patrol officers in the search for two individuals who had fled the area. A short time later, the suspects were located in the area of Brookfield Road where they were taken into custody. As a result of the investigation, the operator of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from St. John’s, was charged with impaired driving, impaired driving over 80 mg of alcohol, and failure to stop at the scene of a collision. The accused was released fromm custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.