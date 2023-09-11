RNC lay charges after investigation of single-vehicle collision

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has laid charges following an investigation into a single-vehicle collision in St. John’s.

On June 26, just before 5 p.m., the RNC responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway, between Aberdeen Avenue and Logy Bay Road, in St. John’s.

Upon arrival, responding officers were informed that the male driver of the red Hyundai SUV that sustained significant damage had fled the area on foot. The 26-year-old passenger of the vehicle who remained on the scene was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She remains in hospital seeking medical treatment.

A short time later officers located the operator of the vehicle in the area of Paddy Dobbin Drive. The 37-year-old male was placed under arrest in connection with a warrant of arrest on an unrelated matter.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Daniel Ozon of St. John’s has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and breach of a release order. The accused is in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in connection with the charges.