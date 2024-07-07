RNC Issue Home Summer Safety Advisory

The RNC is reminding homeowners throughout Newfoundland and Labrador of the importance of protecting personal property.

Historically, the months of June, July and August have the highest reported incidents of residential break and enters in RNC jurisdictions. The following tips can help protect homeowners from being targeted:

Lock all doors and windows, and secure any garage or shed on the property.

If you have an alarm system, set the alarm and ensure that the key holder will be available to respond to the property if the alarm activates.

Place valuable and irreplaceable items in a safe or a safety deposit box, or remove the items from plain view and hide them somewhere safe.

Never hide keys outside. Instead, leave a key with a trusted neighbour.

Give your home the appearance of being occupied. Turn lights on timers and leave the radio on. Arrange for a neighbour to regularly check on your home, mow your lawn, move vehicles in the driveway and check your mail.

Ensure that ladders, garden equipment and work tools are removed from the property. These items could potentially be used to break into your home.

Never post on social media when you’ll be away from your home.

If you have a garage, load luggage into the car inside to avoid alerting people that you’ll be away.