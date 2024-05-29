News

RNC investigating break and enter in Torbay

Posted: May 29, 2024 9:57 am
The RNC is investigating a break and enter in Torbay.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. police responded to an alarm at a
business in the town.

When officers arrived it was determined that a break and entry had occurred.

