RNC holding public information sessions for new recruits

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is holding public information sessions this week as part of its efforts to recruit new officers.

Those interested in learning about a career in policing are encouraged to attend to learn about the application and screening process. Public information sessions are being held:

Monday, March 4, 7:30 p.m. at Pasadena Place

Monday, March 4, 7:30 p.m. at RNC Headquarters in St. John’s

Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Marystown YMCA

Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m. in Clarenville at the Bill Davis Chalet at Elizabeth Swan Park

Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. at Sinbad’s Hotel and Suites in Gander.

The RNC is currently recruiting candidates for its Cadet Training Program which begins in January 2025. Successful candidates will attend the Atlantic Police Academy for 36 weeks.

Upon graduation, recruit constables may be assigned to serve any existing RNC jurisdiction (Northeast Avalon, Corner Brook, Labrador West, Churchill Falls) or any other location that, in the future, may be within the jurisdiction of the RNC.

For more information about the application process visit www.rnc.gov.nl.ca/join.