RNC Encourages Residents to Stay Safe Online

During cyber security awareness month, the RNC is reminding the public how to identify and protect against online threats and scams.

With cybercrime becoming more sophisticated, it is more important now than ever before, to practice digital safety. Cybercrime can affect anyone, but there are some proactive measures you can take to protect yourself:

Do not open e-mails or attachments from those not known to you;

Never provide personal information via e-mail despite how legitimate it may appear;

Do not communicate with unsolicited accounts;

Monitor your bank account statements regularly, and your credit report at least once a year for any unusual activity;

Do not store sensitive photos or information online or on your mobile devices;

Use strong passwords and do not use the same password for multiple websites;

Enable two-factor authentication where available;

Ensure security settings for social media accounts are activated and set at the highest level of protection;

Verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type the address into your browser.

To report suspicious online activity call the RNC at 709-729-8000 or use the online reporting system.