 RNC Continue Search for Missing Person – 15 year old Zachary Conway

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) continues its search for missing person, Zachary Conway of St. John’s.

The 15-year-old is described to be about 5’6” tall, 130 lbs, with blonde hair and greenish-blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Empire Avenue in St. John’s around noon on Thursday, April 4. He was wearing a Hilfiger jacket, LGT blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Zachary CONWAY is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.