RNC chase down stolen vehicle in CBS

Wednesday evening the RNC received a call of assistance from a Garage Owner who advised that they were following a vehicle that was stolen from their property in CBS.

Police set up various checkpoints in a secluded wooded area near the pole line. It was in that area, that officers observed the vehicle on an unpaved road and activated emergency equipment to stop the truck.

After a short pursuit, the male driver drove into a boggy area where the vehicle became grounded. Officers arrested the 37-year-old male without incident after a brief foot chase.

The male was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and breach of release order,

The male is also facing multiple charges on other matters that are currently under investigation by the RNC.

The suspect will appear in court this morning.