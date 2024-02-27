RNC calls on public assistance with assault investigation

The RNC is appealing for witnesses and video following an assault in Corner Brook.

Operational Patrol Services responded to an area of O’Connell Drive on Feb. 9, just after 3 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress. A 32-year-old male was arrested at the scene and the female victim was treated in hospital for injuries and released. Both were known to one another.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the RNC is looking to speak to witnesses and any bystanders who offered assistance to the victim during and immediately following the assault. Additionally, investigators are seeking any video footage from the area of O’Connell Drive between Citadel Drive and Frenchs Road between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist investigators to contact RNC Corner Brook at 709-637-4100. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.