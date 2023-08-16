RNC arrest two impaired drivers in St. John’s

The RNC responded to two separate suspected impaired drivers in the metro region on Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:37 pm, officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the east end of the city. Officers located the vehicle in another part of the city. The 49 year old driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle over .80. The vehicle was impounded and the driver had his license suspended. The accused was released to appear in court at a later date.

Two hours later, officers received a complaint from the public of a possible impaired driver in the center city area of St. John’s. Officers located the vehicle a short time later. As officers attempted to arrest the individual, the 40 year old male became aggressive with officers. As a result, the man was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, resisting arrest, and refusing to provide a sample. The man was also charged with failure to transfer ownership of his vehicle. The vehicle was impounded. The accused will appear in court this morning.