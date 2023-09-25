Residents rebuild lives one year after Fiona devastates southwest coast

It was one year ago that residents along the southwest coast were able to get their first look at the damage caused to their communities by Hurricane Fiona, a powerful storm that ravaged the region 24 hours prior. While much of the damage to that area has long-since been repaired, for those hardest hit by the storm, the memories of that devastating day linger. Here’s NTV’s Don Bradshaw.
