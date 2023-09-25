News Weather

Residents rebuild lives one year after Fiona devastates southwest coast

Posted: September 25, 2023 7:38 pm
By Don Bradshaw


It was one year ago that residents along the southwest coast were able to get their first look at the damage caused to their communities by Hurricane Fiona, a powerful storm that ravaged the region 24 hours prior. While much of the damage to that area has long-since been repaired, for those hardest hit by the storm, the memories of that devastating day linger. Here’s NTV’s Don Bradshaw.

