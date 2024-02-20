Request for Qualifications Process Closes for Replacement of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process for replacement of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary officially closed on Friday, Feb. 16, and one submission was received from New Avalon Corrections Partners.

The RFQ represents the first stage in a two-stage procurement process for the facility, allowing for identification of bid teams, not a proposal. It also included a provision in the event there was only one proponent, reserving the right to modify the procurement model to ensure best value.

The province says it will continue the procurement process with the one proponent in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and Regulations. It will also continue to work with its independent advisors who help develop the specifications, guide the procurement and help ensure the proposal will result in the best value for taxpayers’ money.

In January 2024, government re-issued an RFQ for the replacement of the adult correctional facility, as a result of significantly increased construction costs. The parameters of the project were re-evaluated with an aim of procuring a new facility that is fiscally responsible, while also maintaining the new planned programming.