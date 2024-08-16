Registration Open for Virtual Public Consultation on Legislative Amendments Under Consideration on Tobacco

The Department of Health and Community Services will be hosting a virtual public consultation session on legislative amendments under consideration related to the purchase of tobacco and related products next Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

The session is in addition to an online questionnaire which provided an opportunity for input earlier this summer.

Topics will be discussed such as prohibiting the sale of tobacco to persons born after a certain date, increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, banning flavoured vaping products, and other enforcement measures such as prohibiting sales of tobacco through vending machines.

The peak age of smoking initiation is between 15 and 17 and the likelihood of smoking initiation decreases quickly after age 16. Tobacco remains one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s leading cause of disease, disability and death.