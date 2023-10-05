Records highs fell in Labrador Thursday as warmer air moved into the region

An unseasonably warm air mass moved into Labrador and allowed temperatures to soar into the teens and 20s across the Big Land. To put that into perspective, the average high today through much of Labrador is between 7° and 10°, so many areas were upward of 10° above normal! This air mass looks to stick around through the weekend, and I expect more record highs to be set in Labrador over the next few days. Some of the highest temperature anomalies, meaning how high temperatures will be above normal, will be over Labrador for the next 3 to 5 days. That’s what the big red, and almost white, area represents on the map below.
Weatherwise over the next few days things look fairly quiet across the Province. Other than scattered showers, we’re not really looking at a whole lot of weather on the go until later Sunday or Monday. At that point, the remnants from Tropical Storm Phillippe will bring some showers to the region. Temperatures remain in the teens to 20s through Tuesday, although hedge more teens, and not 20s. by the second half of the weekend and next week.
Speaking of Phillippe, the system is fairly disorganized and will head north over the next few days. At this time it looks to arrive in Nova Scotia late Saturday or early Sunday as a post or sub-tropical system and it will merge with a trough over the eastern parts of the US and Canada.
A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for NS, NB, and PEI for the Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon time frame. Some rain and wind are expected, but at this time this looks to resemble and strong fall storm and not a strong tropical system. Impacts should be less significant than what Lee brought a few weeks ago.