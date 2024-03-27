RCMP Traffic Services Central stops vehicle traveling nearly 200 km/h

An 18-year-old driver was stopped this morning by police for traveling nearly 200 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Norris Arm.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., an officer on patrol observed the vehicle traveling at an excessive speed. Radar readings as high as 197 km/h were obtained. The officer locked the vehicle’s speed in at 175 km/h and activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop as soon as was possible and eventually pulled over for police onto the shoulder of the TCH.

The driver was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis exceeding the amount permitted under the Cannabis Control Act (more than 30 grams) and was ticketed for that offence. In addition, the driver was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding more than 51 km/h and for failing to immediately stop for police.

The driver’s licence was suspended and the car was seized and impounded.